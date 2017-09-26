Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Confirms Saudi King to Visit Russia in October

GORKI (Russia) (Sputnik) – The confirmation comes after last week a source told Sputnik that the king would visit Moscow on October 4-7 to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The same day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the preparation for the visit was underway.
“In the first days of October,” Bogdanov said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir called the forthcoming visit "historic because it will symbolize the extent of the relationship and consultations that take place between the two countries."
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Riyadh to discuss the ways to resolve the Syrian conflict.
There were signs of a thaw between these competing Great Powers when they both decided to work together on the OPEC output deal last year and then renew it again once it originally expired.
