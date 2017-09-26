Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Confirms Saudi King to Visit Russia in October

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov confirmed on Tuesday that Saudi King Salman Al Saud would visit the country, saying he will arrive "in the first days of October."

GORKI (Russia) (Sputnik) – The confirmation comes after last week a source told Sputnik that the king would visit Moscow on October 4-7 to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The same day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the preparation for the visit was underway.

“In the first days of October,” Bogdanov said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir called the forthcoming visit "historic because it will symbolize the extent of the relationship and consultations that take place between the two countries."

"We have enhanced Russian investments in Saudi Arabia, Saudi investments in Russia. We have cultural, educational, scientific relations that we are developing. We are also working very closely in the area of security to counter extremism, to counter terrorism," he said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Riyadh to discuss the ways to resolve the Syrian conflict.

There were signs of a thaw between these competing Great Powers when they both decided to work together on the OPEC output deal last year and then renew it again once it originally expired.