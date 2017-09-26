Russian Bombers Strike Daesh, al-Nusra Positions in Syria - MoD

Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers have carried out strikes on the most important objects of Daesh, al-Nusra Front in several Syrian provinces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said the airstrikes were carried out in the provinces of Idlib and Deir ez-Zor.

"Sudden airstrikes destroyed command posts of terrorists, areas of concentration of militants and clusters of equipment, as well as ammunition depots. The objective control confirmed the defeat of all targets," Konashenkov said.

Konashenkov stressed that all the destroyed targets were far away from settlements, the positions of US-backed Syrian Democartic Forces (SDF) as well as from the strongholds of US security services.

The news comes after the SDF accused Russia of attacking it's positions near gas fields in Deir ez-Zor, killing and wounding several militants. However, the Russian military denied the claims.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry has released an aerial footage of the Daesh positions north of Deir ez-Zor showing the equipment of US special forces forces deployed in the area.

Commenting on the revelation, the Russian defense ministry spokesman said that Russia had not got an answer on whether US troops are supporting Daesh in Syria.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that the Daesh strongholds, where US special forces were spotted, lack any signs of fighting. There are no shell craters. Moreover, as you can see, there is no basic protection, let alone defense."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW