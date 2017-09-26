Erdogan: Israel Won't Help Iraqi Kurdistan in Case of Economic Blockade

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Israel's support for the independence vote in Iraqi Kurdistan won't help in case the neighboring countries introduce a blockade upon the autonomous region.

"Who supported the referendum, who recognized the results? Israel alone did. Kosovo was recognized by scores of countries and it still could not become a state. What would Israel’s recognition do? … As soon as we start imposing sanctions, close the oil valve, it will be the end. All income would cease. As soon as lorries stop going to northern Iraq, there will be nothing to eat there. How will Israel supply anything there? Please, it can try," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara.

The independence vote took place on Monday in Iraqi Kurdistan as well as in the disputed areas officially controlled by Baghdad but de-facto remaining under the control of the Kurdish authorities. More than 90 percent of voters cast their ballots in favor of gaining independence from Iraq according to local media.

Turkey and Iran have repeatedly voiced their opposition to the creation of a sovereign state in the Kurdish-dominated region of Iraq, citing national security issues. According to Reuters, in August, Turkish and Iranian military leaders held talks that touched upon the issue of dealing with Kurdish militants in the Turkish-Iranian border region.

In contrast, Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed a "positive attitude" toward a Kurdish state in the Kurdish areas of Iraq, calling the nation one of "brave, pro-Western people who share our [Israeli] values."

The Kurds, who account for about 20 percent of the Iraqi population, have been seeking self-governance for decades. In 2005, Iraq's Constitution recognized Kurdistan as an autonomous region run by the Kurdistan Regional Government.