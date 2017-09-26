US-Led Coalition's Airstrikes Reportedly Kill Nine Civilians in Syria

US-led coalition warplanes have again hit settlements in the war-torn country, state-run news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.

The jets' strikes in the northeastern province Hasaka have left nine civilians dead, including an Iraqi family of six that had escaped Daesh violence in Mosul, according to SANA. Citing sources, the agency added that the coalition had also launched airstrikes on the villages Hadaj, Huneidis and Hassan Ali near the Iraqi border, which has resulted in "huge material damage".

The coalition has often been accused of killing civilians during what it calls the fight against Daesh.

© REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra/File Photo US Coalition Forces Bombarded Raqqa Every Eight Minutes in August

Yesterday, Human Rights Watch reported the coalition had killed at least 84 civilians, including 30 children, with two airstrikes near the city of Raqqa in March.

On September 17, SANA said the coalition's warplanes left at least 12 civilians dead near the city of Deir ez-Zor.

In August, the Syrian government blamed the coalition for dropping phosphorus bombs on Raqqa.

On August 4, the coalition reported that "at least 624 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve" against Daesh in Iraq and Syria in 2014.