Ankara to Take Measures in Case of Security Threats Amid Kurdish Referendum

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkey will take every measure within international law and the authority granted by the country's parliament in case of any national security threats provoked by the independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"We will take every measure that emanates from the international law and from the authority granted by the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, in the event that some radical elements and terrorists, which may seek to exploit the circumstances that will emerge following the referendum, attempt to carry out acts that target our national security," the statement said.

On Monday, the Iraqi autonomous region of Kurdistan is holding a referendum on independence from Baghdad. Since the official announcement was made by Iraqi Kurdistan’s President Masoud Barzani, the move has been widely criticized by Iraqi authorities as well as by the international community. Iran pledged to shut down all the border crossings with Iraqi Kurdistan after the independence vote, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to impose sanctions against the region in the event the independence referendum takes place.

"We are dismayed by this attempt, which is far from commonsense, undertaken by the KRG [Kurdistan Regional Government] leadership who insisted on holding the referendum despite all the warnings of Turkey and of the international community and thereby endangered the peace and stability not only of Iraq, but also that of the region," the ministry said.

On September 23, the Turkish government agreed on a plan of action in case Kurdish leaders in Iraq press ahead with a controversial vote.