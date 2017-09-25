Damascus to Take Control of Energy Fields by Late October - Ambassador to China

Syrian Ambassador to China Imad Moustapha has stated that the Syrian government will be able to regain full control of country's oil and gas fields by late October.

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The Syrian government will be able to gain full control of the country's oil and gas fields by late October, Syrian Ambassador to China Imad Moustapha said. Moreover, according to the ambassador, the government is developing projects for the post-war reconstruction of the country. Electricity, the energy sector and housing are all on the list of top priority projects.

"In the last two months, we've recaptured most of the major oil fields. We believe that by the end of next month, 100 percent of the oil and gas fields will be under Syrian government control," Moustapha told Global Times in an interview published on Sunday.

The Syrian civil war between the government forces of President Bashar Assad and various opposition and terrorist groups has been raging since 2011. The international community has taken a number of actions aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict, through talks on various platforms including meetings between key players in Geneva and Astana.