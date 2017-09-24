Russian Lieutenant General Dies in Daesh Shelling in Syria - MoD

Russia's Lt. Gen. Asapov, who helped Syrian forces during the operation to lift the blockade of Deir ez-Zor, died as a result of Daesh shelling, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

Lt. Gen. Valery Asapov died after sustaining a "fatal injury" in the "sudden Daesh mortar shelling," the ministry said.

"Lt. Gen. Valery Asapov died in the Syrian Arab Republic as a result of the Daesh shelling," the statement said.

The ministry specified that Asapov was a member of the group of Russian military advisers providing Syrian commanders with the assistance during the operation aimed at the liberation of the city of Deir ez-Zor.

According to the ministry, the deceased serviceman would recieve state award posthumously.

In early September, the Syrian government troops, backed by Russian airstrikes, broke three years-long Daesh blockade to the west and south of Deir ez-Zor. On Monday, the Syrian Army crossed the Euphrates River with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces near Deir ez-Zor, knocking militants out from a number of settlements, and are currently developing an offensive eastward.