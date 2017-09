Russia's Ria Novosti Correspondent Comes Under Shelling in Syria's Deir ez-Zor

A RIA Novosti correspondent has come under shelling in the Syrian city of Deir Ez-Zor when one of the shells exploded near the journalist’s car, the correspondent did not receive injuries.

The correspondent’s car was damaged by shelling, while the car’s window was also broken. When the shelling occurred, the journalist was standing near the car in the city’s district of Bhelie alongside the officers of the Syrian army.

The districts of Deir Ez-Zor are shelled on a daily basis by the Daesh terrorists, outlawed in Russia. Last week, the terrorist attack led to death of four people, while 10 others were hospitalized.

