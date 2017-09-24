Register
01:05 GMT +324 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division walks past an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul, Iraq June 12, 2017

    Iraqi Forces Kill Hundreds of Daesh Terrorists During Offensive in Hawija

    © REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 8410

    The Iraqi armed forces killed over 200 Daesh militants in Hawija during first days of their massive offensive and liberated vast areas occupied by terrorists.

    BAGHDAD (Sputnik) — The Iraqi forces have killed more than 200 Daesh terrorists, and liberated around 500 square kilometers (over 190 square miles) of territory west from the northern town of Hawija, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement on Saturday.

    On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the start of the operation to clear the territories of western Anbar province and Anah city from the remaining Daesh terrorist groups.

    “The units of the federal police and mechanized brigade have completed the first and second stages of the operation, regained control of over 480 square kilometers of the territory, liberated 41 villages and destroyed 225 Daesh militants,” the statement read.

    Trendstorm
    Deir Ez-Zor: Preparing For Daesh’s Defeat
    The command noted that the armed forces also destroyed the vehicles and weapons, which belonged to the terrorists and managed to move 90 families away from the area of clashes.

    Meanwhile, the Middle Euphrates River Valley is one of the two areas where Daesh fighters remain in Iraq. The other zone is the western Anbar province.

    The Daesh terror group took control of Hawijah in 2014. This area became a main stronghold of terrorists after the Iraqi army regained control of Mosul in July.

    Earlier, the Iraqi authorities announced that they had freed over 90 percent of their territory from terrorists. According to the government data, over 2.2 million refugees have returned to the Iraqi regions which have been liberated from the terrorists.

    Related:

    Iraqi Army Frees Anah Town Near Syrian Border From Daesh
    Iraqi Security Forces Start Offensive to Liberate Hawijah From Daesh
    Iraqi Army Starts Op to Squeeze Daesh From Areas Near Syrian Border
    Iraqi Forces Launch Operation to Liberate West of the Country From Daesh
    With Daesh in Retreat, What Will Become of Iraq?
    Tags:
    combat, liberation, offensive, military operation, clashes, Daesh, Haider Abadi, Hawija, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok