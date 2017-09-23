Syria Reserves Right to Respond Any Violation to Territorial Unity of Country

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem stated in his address to UN General Assembly that the country reserves the right to respond to any violation of its territorial unity.

De-escalation Zones

He also underlined that creation of de-escalation zones in Syria is a temporary measure. He stated that the victory over terrorists in Syria is possible after the Aleppo, Palmyra, Deir ez Zor liberation.

In August, Syrian government forces, backed by Russian aviation, liberated the town of Al-Sukhnah, overlooking the strategic M20 highway which connects Deir ez-Zor with Palmyra, and are now moving northeast methodically flushing out jihadist militants on both sides of the highway.

Meanwhile, the Russian Aerospace Forces and warships in the Mediterranean are clearing the way for the advancing Syrian government forces with airstrikes and cruise missile attacks.

US-led Coalition Actions

Walid al-Moualem expressed hope that Astana process will help the country to reach 'actual cessation of hostilities'. According to him, the US-led coalition against Daesh achieved no result in the fight against terrorism in Syria, killing more civilians than militants. He noted that the anti-terror fight in the country impossible without the coordination with the Syrian government, claiming that any foreign presence without its permission is illegal.

The United States, Russia, Iran and other players are running out of room to avoid direct conflicts as territory ruled by the Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia) shrinks and fighting becomes more intense, the private intelligence firm Soufan Group warned in a report on Friday.

The report cited last week's shelling of Syrian government units, including Russian special forces, by US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as well as the bombing of SDF forces and embedded US special-operations units, by Russian planes as one example of conflicts that are likely to intensify.

On September 21, Russian military spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov warned US commanders that Russia would target SDF and US personnel operating near the city of Deir ez-Zor, if Russian and Syrian forces continued to come under fire from those areas, according to the report.

Chemical Weapons

The foreign minister also confirmed Syria's commitment to Geneva process, intention to achieve progress in these negotiations. He reaffirmed Damascus' readiness to accept UN experts for investigation on reports about chemical weapons attack in Khan Sheikhoun.

On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces announced that several dozen people had been killed in a suspected chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun in Syria's province of Idlib. Four days later, the United States fired missiles at a Syrian government airbase in Idlib in response to the alleged attack, which the White House blamed Damascus for, albeit without providing evidence.

Syrian authorities have refuted any involvement in the incident, saying that the complete elimination of the Syrian government's stockpile of chemical weapons was confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in January 2016. Russia considers US claims of having evidence that Damascus used chemical weapons in Khan Sheikhoun unfounded.

