Register
12:57 GMT +323 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Troops of the Syrian 5th Army Corps join Syrian army units in the south of Deir ez-Zor following the breaking of the ISIL blockade at the main entrance to the city in the south

    Rocky Road to Peace: Deir Ez-Zor Will Fall, But War Not Over Yet

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 12110

    With Syrian government forces tightening their noose around the sections of Deir ez-Zor still controlled by terrorists, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the liberation of the city will be crushing defeat for Daesh. Yet, the fall of Deir ez-Zor will hardly be able to put an end to the war any time soon, a military expert told Sputnik.

    Weakened as they are, however, the terrorists still remain a force to be reckoned with, staging regular flanking attacks including with explosives-laden “Jihadmobiles.”

    “Deir ez-Zor will be a tough nut to crack as the most battle-worthy and best-armed Daesh fighters are all there, turning the parts of the city they still control into fortresses,” military expert Anatoly Tsyganok told Sputnik.

    That being said, the Syrian Army has come a long way since 2015. This is in part due to Russian instructors training about 20 full brigades, including those who took Aleppo and know how to fight in an urban setting.

    Tanks of the Syrian Army at combat positions in Deir ez-Zor
    © Photo: Mikhail Alaeddin
    The Noose Closes Round Daesh in Deir ez-Zor: Syrian Army Crosses the Euphrates
    “I don’t think the fall of Deir-ez-Zor will end the war as there are still many people in Syria who support Daesh. There are other terrorist groups too, so in the next couple of years we are going to see sporadic fighting flaring up here and there. I still believe that we can stop this, just like we did in the safe zones,” Tsyganok added.

    In August, Syrian government forces, backed by Russian aviation, liberated the town of Al-Sukhnah, overlooking the strategic M20 highway which connects Deir ez-Zor with Palmyra, and are now moving northeast methodically flushing out jihadist militants on both sides of the highway.

    Meanwhile, the Russian Aerospace Forces and warships in the Mediterranean are clearing the way for the advancing Syrian government forces with airstrikes and cruise missile attacks.

    On September 14, the submarines Veliky Novgorod and Kolpino from the Russian Black Sea Fleet hit command centers, communication hubs, as well as ammunition depots in Daesh-controlled areas to the east of the city of Deir ez-Zor.

    Mopping Up Idlib

    It looks like expanding the security zones is exactly what the Syrian government is going to do after Deir ez-Zor has been liberated.

    According to Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Col.-Gen. Igor Korobov, there are more than 9,000 al-Nusra terrorists in Idlib who are trying to establish their control over the region.

    He added that there are an estimated additional 15,000 al-Nusra militants currently fighting all over Syria.

    On September 4, a member of the Syrian government delegation at the Astana talks, Fateh Hassoun, said that the Syrian opposition supported the idea of setting up a fourth de-escalation zone in Idlib.

    He added, however, that even if an agreement to this effect is reached, its implementation could be seriously hampered by the presence of Al-Nusra Front terrorists in the northern province.

    After the fall of Deir ez-Zor, the Syrian Arab Army and the Russian Aerospace Forces are likely to focus on flushing out the remaining terrorists and restore law and order in and around the province.

    Syrian government forces gesture and inspect the site as they arrive to a destroyed bridge on a road between the Kabajeb and Al-Shula on the southwestern outskirts of Deir Ezzor on September 8, 2017, during the ongoing battle against Islamic State (IS) group jihadists
    © AFP 2017/ George OURFALIAN
    Situation With Russia, US Forces in Deir Ez-Zor 'Well Worked Out' - McGurk
    Meanwhile, the problem of proximity between US-led and Russian-backed forces in the Syrian town of Deir ez-Zor has been worked out quite well, US Special Presidential Envoy Brett McGurk said at a news briefing at the United Nations on Friday.

    He added that deconfliction talks between the United States and Russia have led to significant improvement in terms of mitigating the risk of accidental clashes in Syria.

    The United States, Russia, Iran and other players are running out of room to avoid direct conflicts as territory ruled by the Daesh terrorist group  shrinks and fighting becomes more intense.

    Related:

    Syrian Army Liberates South-Eastern Deir ez-Zor Village
    Situation With Russia, US Forces in Deir Ez-Zor 'Well Worked Out' - McGurk
    Tags:
    crushing blow, army advance, terrorists, safe zones, Kalibr, Veliky Novgorod submarine, Kolpino submarine, Daesh, Syrian Arab Army, Russia’s Aerospace Defense Forces, Al-Nusra Front, Igor Korobov, Anatoly Tsyganok, Vladimir Putin, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok