Air-Dropped Bomb Killing Dozen People in Yemen in August Made in US - Watchdog

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A bomb dropped from the air that killed over a dozen people in Yemen last month was produced in the United States, an international watchdog said Friday.

In late August, over a dozen people were killed and up to 17 injured in airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

"We can now conclusively say that the bomb that killed Buthaina’s [one of the victims] parents and siblings, and other civilians, was made in the USA. There simply is no explanation the USA or other countries such as the UK and France can give to justify the continued flow of weapons to the Saudi Arabia-led coalition for use in the conflict in Yemen," Research director for the Middle East at Amnesty International Lynn Maalouf said as quoted in a press release.

This conclusion was drawn from the examination of the weapon remnants that matched common US-made components, according to the watchdog.

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi Shia movement, also known as Ansar Allah, backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh since 2015. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries started carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request in March of the same year.