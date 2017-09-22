Register
17:14 GMT +322 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Iraqi Kurds fly Kurdish flags during an event to urge people to vote in the upcoming independence referendum in Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, on September 16, 2017

    Iraqi Kurdistan on Eve of Independence Referendum

    © AFP 2017/ SAFIN HAMED
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 7510

    Shortly after sunset, the residents of Erbil, the capital city of Iraqi Kurdistan that seeks to gain independence from Baghdad by holding a referendum on September 25, raised thousands of suns, depicted on the flags of the autonomous region, to the sky.

    ERBIL (Sputnik) — Colorful fireworks lit up the sky, and Kurdish national music performed by popular regional musicians resounded from the stage.

    Flags of Kurdistan. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Flags of Kurdistan. (File)

    The lyrics of all the songs were very similar.

    "Yet we will proclaim our state, whoever is against it, but if they infringe on our right, they will deal with Peshmerga," one song's lyrics said.

    Dream of Kurdish People

    Shanadar Park, located in central Erbil, as well as many other parks in Iraqi Kurdistan's cities, has turned into a place of overwhelming public celebration.

    Young and old, women and men, attend such places every day in order to support the decision of President of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani to hold the referendum on independence from Baghdad.

    In this Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 photo, young men take pictures outside Irbil’s citadel in front of a poster urging people to vote yes in the upcoming poll on Kurdish independence from Iraq
    © AP Photo/ Balint Szlanko
    In this Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 photo, young men take pictures outside Irbil’s citadel in front of a poster urging people to vote yes in the upcoming poll on Kurdish independence from Iraq

    A group of young men with fancy hairstyles are trying to explain to a Sputnik correspondent the advantages of secession from Iraq.

    "Kurdistan's economy will benefit from independence. We will finally get rid of unemployment and low salaries," a young man said confidently.

    The question regarding threats of a blockade organized by neighboring Turkey and Iraq in the event of the vote only encouraged him.

    "In this case, we will deal with them in the same manner. We will behave in a hostile way — we will respond in kind. Independence is the dream of our people, we will not abandon it," the man said.

    Right Time for Referendum

    However, the situation is not so obvious in the corridors of the local government. Delegation after delegation, both military and civil, from Washington, the United Nations, Berlin, Paris and Baghdad visit Erbil in an attempt to persuade long-standing Kurdish leader Barzani to abandon the "hasty decision" and at least to postpone the referendum. Barzani has said that he is not in a hurry at all, as the Kurds have been waiting for independence for almost a hundred years and now it is the right time for that.

    Barzani's aide Kifah Sindjari says that the referendum can still be postponed but strong guarantees are necessary. According to him, the decision "currently depends on Washington, the United Nations and Baghdad," however, the divorce from Baghdad is inevitable.

    "The required guarantees include signed consent to the setting of another date for holding a plebiscite in the very near future, respect for its results, the start of negotiations with the Iraqi side on the delimitation of borders, the discussion of the issue of water resources, as well as negotiations on disputed territories, including Kirkuk, Sinjar and other lands," Sinjari said.

    According to him, the Kurdish government has no wish to trust Baghdad authorities anymore, as they do not treat the Kurdish Regional Government as an equal partner.

    Military Intervention or Blockade Threat

    There are also those in Iraqi Kurdistan who do not support holding the referendum. They are not as plentiful as plebiscite supporters and they try not to talk about their position in order not to look unpatriotic. One of these people agreed to an anonymous interview.

    "You know, I am not against the referendum, but I am afraid of the military intervention by Turkey in connection with the subsequent declaration of independence. After all, Turkish Kurds will try to follow our example. And even if Ankara does not send its army to Kurdistan, the economic blockade will undermine us," the interviewee said.

    Neighbors to Think Twice

    A Peshmerga veteran called Sarmat, who served in several armed conflicts on the side of the Iraqi army, calls such a position cowardly, adding that Iraqi Kurds "were under the Iraqi, the Iranian and Turkish blockade in the 1990s and gained invaluable experience."

    "We have grass, black soil. We will be developing agriculture. The Turks will stop receiving our cheap oil and lose their huge investments in our region. Iran will no longer be able to illegally transport banned equipment through Kurdistan. So they will think a hundred times before taking such a reckless step," the interlocutor said.

    In June, Barzani set September 25 as the date for a referendum on the independence of the autonomous region from Iraq. The announced referendum has been criticized by Iraq and a number of other countries. For example, Turkey and Iran expressed a common view that a referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan could provoke increased tensions in the region, including separatism among their own respective Kurdish populations, and called for the vote to be abandoned.

    Tags:
    independence supporters, independence referendum, Masoud Barzani, Iraqi Kurdistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Nambia, the New Wonderland
    Nambia: the New Wonderland
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok