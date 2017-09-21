Register
00:34 GMT +322 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Afghan security personnel sit on atop an armoured vehicles amid an ongoing battle with Taliban militants in the Gereshk district of Helmand province on July 22, 2017

    Washington Claims US Weapons Turn Out to Be Incomprehensible to Afghan Forces

    © AFP 2017/ NOOR MOHAMMAD
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    229260

    The US government's Afghanistan reconstruction watchdog claims that the expectation that Afghan security forces would effectively use US-supplied high-end weapons and management systems was doomed from the start.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The expectation that Afghan security forces would effectively use US-supplied high-end weapons and management systems was doomed from the start because of the high illiteracy rate among them, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in a report on Thursday.

    "The United States provided advanced Western weapons and management systems to a largely illiterate and uneducated force without appropriate training and institutional infrastructure [and that] created long-term dependencies, required increased US fiscal support, and extended sustainability time lines," the report stated.

    U.S. soldiers patrol the perimeter of a weapons cache four miles of the US military base in Bagram, Afghanistan (File)
    © AP Photo/ Aaron Favila
    Number of US Troops Sent to Afghanistan 'Extraordinarily Modest' - Ghani
    The SIGAR noted in the report that nearly 70 percent of the adult population in Afghanistan is illiterate, one of the highest in the world

    "[I]n Afghanistan’s rural areas, the situation is even more acute: an estimated 90 percent of women and 63 percent of men cannot read, write, or compute," the report said.

    The SIGAR also said the illiteracy problem has made it particularly difficult to recruit maintenance crews and pilots for Afghanistan's air force.

     

    Related:

    US Airstrikes in Afghanistan Boom Under Trump: New Victims, No Efficiency
    US Accelerates Afghanistan Bombing Campaign With Questionable Effectiveness
    US Senate Blocks Repeal of Authorizations for Bush-Era Wars in Afghanistan, Iraq
    US Rejected Russia-Proposed Consultations on Afghanistan - Moscow
    Tags:
    US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead of International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead at International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Nambia, the New Wonderland
    Nambia: the New Wonderland
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok