21:32 GMT +321 September 2017
    U.S. soldiers patrol the perimeter of a weapons cache four miles of the US military base in Bagram, Afghanistan (File)

    Number of US Troops Sent to Afghanistan 'Extraordinarily Modest' - Ghani

    © AP Photo/ Aaron Favila
    Middle East
    152 0 0

    Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani called the number of American forces recently sent to Afghanistan 'modest', comparing to those under former US president Barack Obama.

    NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The number of additional US military forces recently sent to Afghanistan to help combat terrorist groups is very small compared to previous surges, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani said during a Council on Foreign Relations event on Thursday.

    "The increase in number of American forces is extraordinary modest in contrast to major surge that happened under president Obama," Ghani stated.

    Ghani noted that US troops will not assume a combat role, but instead play an essential role in assisting Afghanistan to complete a comprehensive, four-year security reform on an administrative level.

    The Afghan president said he envisions the reform as a major overhaul of security forces in terms of leadership and management.

    A picture taken with a mobile phone early on May 24, 2014 shows Al-Qaeda militants posing with Al-Qaeda flags in front of a museum in Seiyun, second Yemeni city of Hadramawt province, after launching a massive pre-dawn assault that killed at least 15 soldiers and police
    © AFP 2017/
    Wounded but Still Deadly: Al-Qaeda 'Posing Threat' to Washington

    Ghani called on the Taliban to engage in political dialogue and end violence as means of communication.

    Discussions with the government of Pakistan are vital to ensuring stability in the region, Ghani said.

    Earlier on Thursday, Ghani met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

    Earlier, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism reported a significant increase in the US airstrikes in Afghanistan under President Donald Trump. According to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, since early 2017, the US Air Force has launched a total of 2,353 airstrikes across Afghanistan, compared to 1,072 such strikes in 2016.

    Tags:
    2017 UN General Assembly, Taliban, US military, Ashraf Ghani, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Afghanistan, United States
