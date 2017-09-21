Iraqi Security Forces Start Offensive to Liberate Hawijah From Daesh

Iraqi Security Forces continue to clear the parts of western Iraq under Daesh control. They initiated major combat operations in Hawijah, isolated since the battle for Mosul in July of 2016.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Iraqi Security Forces started an offensive involving major combat operations in Hawijah in order to take back control of the city from the Daesh terrorist group, Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release on Thursday.

"Iraqi Security Forces initiated major combat operations in Hawijah during the early morning hours Sept. 21," the release stated.

A few days earlier the Iraqi military announced on Saturday it had launched an operation to clear the parts of western Iraq under Daesh control from terrorists.

​The release noted that the Middle Euphrates River Valley is one of two remaining areas where Daesh fighters remain in Iraq. The other area is the western Anbar province.

The terror group took control of Hawijah in 2014, but it became isolated during the battle for Mosul in July of 2016 when Iraqi troops took the city of Shirqat, the release added.

The news comes after the Iraq armed forces announced they had freed over 90 percent of the Iraqi territory from terrorists. According to government data, over 2.2 million refugees have returned to the Iraqi regions which have been liberated from the terrorists.