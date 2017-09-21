Feuding Gangs Clashing in Front of Istanbul Courthouse (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The infighting between crime gangs in Istanbul resulted in several injured. The clashes took place in front of the main courthouse in the city.

According to local media reports, gunshots were heard during the fight and one person sustained injuries.

Footage of the incident shows people lying on the ground inside the courthouse, trying to shield themselves.

The local law enforcement services are deployed in the area, at least seven people have been detained. The police have cordoned off the site.

​A possible motive behind the clashes is the reported killing of one the gang's leader.

Gun battle breaks out at #Istanbul #Caglayan courthouse, 1 wounded and 8 were arrested pic.twitter.com/c18037Kdxh — Ali Alemdar (@aali_alemdar) September 21, 2017

Mafya çökmüş ülkemize

Ama yol yaptılar😬pic.twitter.com/4rLUzKz02j — ATATÜRK HAYRANI (@Ataturk_Yolu) September 21, 2017

