Feuding Gangs Clashing in Front of Istanbul Courthouse (PHOTO, VIDEO)

According to local media reports, gunshots were heard during the fight and one person sustained injuries.
Footage of the incident shows people lying on the ground inside the courthouse, trying to shield themselves.
The local law enforcement services are deployed in the area, at least seven people have been detained. The police have cordoned off the site.
#BREAKING Gunshots heard within the #Çağlayan Courthouse in #Istanbul #Turkey pic.twitter.com/FgXwpfmXYV— Albert Batlayeri🌐 (@AlbertBatlayeri) September 21, 2017
A possible motive behind the clashes is the reported killing of one the gang's leader.
Gun battle breaks out at #Istanbul #Caglayan courthouse, 1 wounded and 8 were arrested pic.twitter.com/c18037Kdxh— Ali Alemdar (@aali_alemdar) September 21, 2017
Mafya çökmüş ülkemize— ATATÜRK HAYRANI (@Ataturk_Yolu) September 21, 2017
Ama yol yaptılar😬pic.twitter.com/4rLUzKz02j
