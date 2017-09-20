Saudi-Led Coalition Sends Artillery Reinforcements to Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition has sent reinforcements with artillery and rocket launchers to the Yemeni province of Marib, a source familiar with the situation reported.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries led by Saudi Arabia has sent reinforcements to the Yemeni province of Marib, a military source told Sputnik.

"The reinforcements, that have been delivered to Marib from Saudi Arabia via al-Wadia border crossing, include self-propelled artillery, rocket launchers, air defense systems, armored vehicles and various types of equipment," the source said.

The source added that the reinforcements had also been received by the Yemeni Al Jawf province and by the eastern part of Sana province. The governmental forces have received artillery guns and four US surface-to-air missile systems Patriot, while the security forces personnel shall has been strengthened by two battalions from Persian Gulf countries.

The situation in Yemen has been extremely unstable since 2015 when a civil war broke out. Internationally recognized government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi has been waging war against the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries launched airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. The conflict has since drawn attention of multiple human rights organizations around the world. More than five dozen human rights groups petitioned permanent representatives of member and observer states of the United Nations Human Rights Council demanding an independent probe into the matter.

The Saudis allege the Houthis receive substantial backing from their Iranian rivals, the Coalition has the support from the US Navy, which is refuelling Saudi warplanes mid-air as they conduct bombing raids over Yemen. Also, US drone strikes have targeted terrorist elements in the country.