Daesh Shelling Iranian Humanitarian Convoy in Syrian Deir Ez-Zor

DEIR EZ-ZOR (Syria) (Sputnik) — At least five people were injured in mortar shelling attack by terrorists from the Daesh terrorist group (banned in numerous countries) on a convoy of trucks with humanitarian aid near the City Hall building in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The shelling occurred in one of the central streets of Deir ez-Zor and resulted in one of the drivers and at least four civilians were injured.

"The column arriving today in Deir ez-Zor was delivering humanitarian aid from Iran, in addition to food, more than 20 tonnes of medical supplies were delivered, but today's shelling once again proved that the IS terrorists have no principles, their task is only to kill civilians," the city mayor's office told Sputnik.

In early September, the Syrian government troops, backed by Russian airstrikes, broke three years-long Daesh blockade to the west and south of Deir ez-Zor. On Monday, the Syrian Army crossed the Euphrates River with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces near Deir ez-Zor, knocking militants out from a number of settlements, and are currently developing an offensive eastward.