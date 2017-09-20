Kurdistan to Hold Independence Vote Despite Regional, Int'l Pressure - Official

ERBIL (Iraq) (Sputnik) — Iraqi Kurdistan will vote on independence regardless of international and regional pressure, head of the Independent Electoral Commission for Elections and Referendum in Kurdistan, Hendrin Mohammed, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Unfortunately, there is a great deal of international and regional pressure, as you know. 'The Great Powers'oppose the vote. But we are moving ahead to the fact that the referendum will take place," Mohammed said.
In early June, Barzani announced his intention to hold a referendum on the independence of the region from Iraq on September 25. The move has already been widely criticized by Iraqi authorities as well as by a number of other countries, including Iran, Turkey and the United States.
All comments
Show new comments (0)