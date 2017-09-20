WATCH: Israel Picks Off Iranian-Made Drone Flying Near Syrian Border

The Israeli Defense Forces shot a Patriot surface-to-air missile at a Hezbollah-operated drone Tuesday that had crossed the “Bravo line” demarcating the demilitarized zone between Israel and Syria, an IDF spokesman told the Jerusalem Post.

Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis told the outlet the unmanned aerial vehicle took off from Damascus and began approaching Israel on an intelligence-gathering mission.

The Raytheon missile successfully intercepted the drone after which it crashed in the Syrian town of Quneitra, according to the IDF official.

Iranian drones have proven to be a thorn in the side of the US Navy. F/A-18 Super Hornets attempting a landing on the deck of the USS Nimitz in early August, forcing the US jet to take evasive action.