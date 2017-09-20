WATCH: Israel Picks Off Iranian-Made Drone Flying Near Syrian Border

Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis told the outlet the unmanned aerial vehicle took off from Damascus and began approaching Israel on an intelligence-gathering mission.
The Raytheon missile successfully intercepted the drone after which it crashed in the Syrian town of Quneitra, according to the IDF official.
Iranian drones have proven to be a thorn in the side of the US Navy. F/A-18 Super Hornets attempting a landing on the deck of the USS Nimitz in early August, forcing the US jet to take evasive action.
All comments
Show new comments (0)