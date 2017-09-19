Hamas to Strengthen Relations With Iran After Cooling in Ties Over Syria

Hamas movement is willing to patch up its relations with Tehran, Hamas spokesman Husam Badran said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Palestine's Sunni Hamas movement is eager to improve its relations with Tehran after a diplomatic gridlock caused by the Syrian crisis, Hamas spokesman Husam Badran said on Tuesday.

"Our relationship with Iran has a long history and, in fact, we have never cut ties with Iran. It is true that for a while, we have seen some cooling in ties amid the situation in Syria, but we have no disagreements on the Palestinian question. Iran has always supported us and for the last two years we have been working on restoring our relations… We decided in Palestine that we would continue to strengthen our relations with Iran. For us, it is important," Badran told reporters.

The spokesman added that the visit of a high-ranking Hamas delegation to Tehran in early August was a sign of bilateral ties' improvemen. Official attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's recently re-elected President Hassan Rouhani

Hamas is designated as a terror organization in several countries, particularly Israel, the United States and Canada. Several nations legally outlawed only Hamas' military wing, known as Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, recognizing the rest of the organization a non-terrorist group.