Up to 500 Militants Defect to Syrian Gov't Forces in 2 Provinces - Russian MoD

Syrian government forces have reached ceasefire agreements in the past 24 hours with the leaders of seven illegal armed units numbering up to 500 militants in Damascus and Daraa provinces, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said that the agreements to cease hostilities were reached with the leaders of seven units of illegal armed groups, numbering 300 to 500 people.

Russia continues its efforts to facilitate the implementation of the ceasefire regime in Syria, with Russian military police units paving the way for stabilization in the country, the ministry said.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian military said that 35 units had confirmed their readiness to side with the government troops after the talks with the leaders of the formations. The same day the group of militants from the internationally-condemned terrorist organization Daesh surrendered to Syrian government forces in Deir ez-Zor in the east of the country.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war between the government forces and various opposition and militants groups since 2011. The international community has taken a number of actions aimed at the conflict settlement through talks on various platforms including those in Geneva and Astana. During Astana talks, the sides of the conflict agreed to establish four de-escalation zones in Syria, with Iran, Turkey, and Russia acting as guarantor states of the ceasefire regime.