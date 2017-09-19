Kirkuk's Council Votes Against Baghdad's Decision on Governor's Dismissal

The Kirkuk Council on Tuesday voted against the decision of the Iraqi Parliament for the resignation of Kirkuk Governor Najmaldin Karim.

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The Council of the Iraqi northern province of Kirkuk unanimously voted on Tuesday against the decision of the Iraqi Parliament for the resignation of Kirkuk Governor Najmaldin Karim. He advocated holding Iraqi Kurdistan's independence referendum.

In August, Kirkuk's Council voted in favor of the province’s participation in Iraqi Kurdistan's independence vote scheduled for September 25, after which Karim said that Kirkuk had been and would remain a part of Iraqi Kurdistan and had a right to take part in the referendum, since the provincial council had made such a decision.

On September 14, the Iraqi Parliament voted for the resignation of the governor of Kirkuk, who supported holding the referendum on Iraqi Kurdistan's independence from Iraq. The request for the consideration of Kirkuk's governor's resignation was submitted to the parliament by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi.