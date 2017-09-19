Last Resort: Daesh Terrorists Send Female Suicide Bombers Into Battle for Raqqa

Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) terrorists in Raqqa have resorted to using female suicide bombers in a desperate bid to stave off the liberation forces’ implacable advance.

SDF media relations representative Mustafa Balli told Sputnik Turkiye that Daesh terrorists entrenched in the city of Raqqa are now sending female suicide bombers into the fray.

"Being pushed back by our fighters, the terrorists started using female suicide bombers to stage attacks in the city. This tactic won’t help them though; Daesh terrorists are gradually being encircled and their days are numbered," he said.

Balli also added that the SDF forces have reclaimed 15 city neighborhoods already, and recently managed to recapture the Civilian Affairs Department building.

"The Raqqa liberation operation started over 3 months ago. The fighting still rages in the city center, in the area where the government buildings are located, and around the Saat and Delle squares where Daesh terrorists publicly execute civilians… At this time the terrorists still control 30 percent of Raqqa," Balli said, adding that the fighting continues in six districts of the city.

SDF forces launched an offensive aimed at liberating the city of Raqqa that was held by Daesh terrorist group since 2013.