Register
19:31 GMT +319 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Female suicide Bomber. (File)

    Last Resort: Daesh Terrorists Send Female Suicide Bombers Into Battle for Raqqa

    © AP Photo/ Hatem Moussa
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 9201

    Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) terrorists in Raqqa have resorted to using female suicide bombers in a desperate bid to stave off the liberation forces’ implacable advance.

    SDF media relations representative Mustafa Balli told Sputnik Turkiye that Daesh terrorists entrenched in the city of Raqqa are now sending female suicide bombers into the fray.

    "Being pushed back by our fighters, the terrorists started using female suicide bombers to stage attacks in the city. This tactic won’t help them though; Daesh terrorists are gradually being encircled and their days are numbered," he said.

    Balli also added that the SDF forces have reclaimed 15 city neighborhoods already, and recently managed to recapture the Civilian Affairs Department building.

    "The Raqqa liberation operation started over 3 months ago. The fighting still rages in the city center, in the area where the government buildings are located, and around the Saat and Delle squares where Daesh terrorists publicly execute civilians… At this time the terrorists still control 30 percent of Raqqa," Balli said, adding that the fighting continues in six districts of the city.

    SDF forces launched an offensive aimed at liberating the city of Raqqa that was held by Daesh terrorist group since 2013.

    Related:

    Coalition Strikes Kill Over 20 Civilians in Syria's Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor - Reports
    US-Led Coalition Conducts 57 Strikes Against Daesh in Raqqa, Syria - Task Force
    UN Probes Claims US Coalition Raqqa Strikes Resulted in Massive Civilian Losses
    Tags:
    suicide bombers, suicide attack, women, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Syria, Raqqa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Fighting Fire With Fire
    Fighting Fire With Fire
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok