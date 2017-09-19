Israeli Army Downs UAV Near Syrian Border

According to reports, Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday downed an unmanned aerial vehicle near the Syrian border in the Golan Heights area.

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday downed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near the Syrian border in the Golan Heights, the IDF's press service said.

"BREAKING: A short while ago, the IDF intercepted a UAV that attempted to infiltrate Israeli airspace in the Golan Heights," the IDF said on its Twitter account.

​According to an IDF spokesman, the drone was being used by Hezbollah militants for the reconnaissance purposes.

The spokesman added that the UAV was downed by a missile launched from a Patriot system and fell in the Golan Heights demilitarized zone.

Israel occupied the Golan Heights in the 1967 Six-Day War with Syria and annexed the territory outright in 1981. The international community has not recognized the Israeli annexation, which constitutes the bulk of Syria's Quneitra Governorate.