Israeli Army Downs UAV Near Syrian Border

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday downed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near the Syrian border in the Golan Heights, the IDF's press service said.
"BREAKING: A short while ago, the IDF intercepted a UAV that attempted to infiltrate Israeli airspace in the Golan Heights," the IDF said on its Twitter account.
The spokesman added that the UAV was downed by a missile launched from a Patriot system and fell in the Golan Heights demilitarized zone.
Israel occupied the Golan Heights in the 1967 Six-Day War with Syria and annexed the territory outright in 1981. The international community has not recognized the Israeli annexation, which constitutes the bulk of Syria's Quneitra Governorate.
