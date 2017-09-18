Israel to Pay Compensation to About 170 Nuclear Scientists Suffering From Cancer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Israeli authorities agreed to pay a compensation to some 170 scientists working for Israel Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC), who are suffering from cancer, local media reported Monday.
According to The Jerusalem Post newspaper, the government agreed to pay a compensation to the IAEC's Nuclear Research Center NEGEV (NRCN) workers after a dispute that had lasted for more than 20 years.
The IAEC was established in 1952 in order to develop the country's nuclear energy. According to the commission's website, in 1959, the agency started to work on the NRCN located in southern Israeli desert of Negev.
