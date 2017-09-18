Register
20:46 GMT +318 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    City of Deir el-Zour, Syria

    Russia, US in Constant Contact on Syria, Deir ez-Zor - Deputy Foreign Minister

    © Sputnik/
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 153 0 0

    Russia has been in the talks with the United States over the alleged attack by Russian jets on the positions of US-backed rebels near Deir ez-Zor, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said Monday.

    NEW YORK (Sputnik) – Russia and the United States are in constant contact on Syria on the expert level, including on the situation in Deir ez-Zor, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said Monday.

    On Saturday, the US-led coalition fighting against the Daesh terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) in Syria accused Russia of attacking the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near Deir ez-Zor. Commenting on the accusations, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday that the command of the Russian forces involved in anti-terrorist operations in Syria informed the United States in advance about the airstrike.

    "This process, the dialogue is constantly taking place on the level of military experts. The expert work is underway," Gatilov told reporters asked whether Moscow and Washington were discussing Syria and Deir ez-Zor, in particular.

    Earlier in the day, a military-diplomatic source told Sputnik the United States had invited Russia to hold a meeting this week on the situation in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor to discuss areas of responsibility of the sides and coordinate the fight against Daesh.

    Syrian Army soldiers at combat positions near Deir ez-Zor. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin
    Why Lifting Deir ez-Zor's Blockade is 'the Beginning of the End of Syria's War'
    On Sunday, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr. said the Pentagon sought closer communication between US and Russian battlefield commanders in Syria following the incident near Deir ez-Zor.

    The US-led international coalition has been conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council. The Russian Aerospace Forces, meanwhile, have been present in Syria since September 2015 following an official request from Assad.

    In order to avoid convergence of the military operations, Syrian government troops supported by Russian forces previously focused on the western bank of Euphrates, while the US-led forces focused on the eastern bank.

    Related:

    UNGA: Russia to Raise Issues of N Korea Threat, UN Mission in Donbass, Syria War
    Russia Fighting Terrorists in Syria Not to Secure a Foothold in Region - Envoy
    Tags:
    US-led coalition, Daesh, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok