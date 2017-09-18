Iraq Supreme Court Ordered Suspension of Iraqi Kurdistan Independence Referendum

Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court on Monday ruled a suspension of the independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan.

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) – Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court issued on Monday a ruling on suspension of the independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan, its spokesman said.

“The court issued a ruling on suspension of referendum, scheduled for September 18, 2017, according to the decree of the Kurdistan president, until a decision … on unconstitutionality of this decision is taken,” the spokesman said in a statement.

On June 7, President of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani announced his intention to hold a referendum on independence of the autonomous region from Iraq on September 25.