14:43 GMT +318 September 2017
    Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are sprayed with water during clashes with police at a protest against the detention of a member of their community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem September 17, 2017

    Ultra-Orthodox Jews Clash With Police Over Army Service in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
    Middle East
    0 26401

    Nearly a dozen ultra-Orthodox Jews were arrested in Jerusalem after violent clashes with police and riot control forces following protests over a law on mandatory conscription into the Israeli Defense Forces.

    The clashes took place Sunday after the arrest of 40 Orthodox Jews who refused to serve, including the grandson of a rabbi from the Toldos Avrohom Vitzchok, a strongly anti-Zionist Hasidic movement based in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Meah Shearim, where the protests took place.

    The protests came following a Supreme Court ruling annulling a law which exempted ultra-Orthodox from military service.

    Before clashes began, Rabbis from Toldos Avrohom Vitzchok gave speeches, carried a banner reading 'We're Jews and therefore will not enlist in the Zionist army," and blocked off a local thoroughfare to traffic.

    Both sides were reported to have used violence, although photo and video evidence from the protest show especially brutal behavior by the police. 

    Protesters threw stones and garbage cans and blocked off roads, while police and army officers were seen punching, kicking and violently shoving protesters, as riot control trucks sprayed protesters from a water cannon. Clips also showed police attacking passerby who weren't even part of the protests.

    Conflicting reports estimate that between eight and 11 protesters were arrested. Two more were reported hospitalized. Police said that seven of their officers were also wounded and required medical assistance.

    Police defended their behavior, issuing a statement saying that protesters had "disturbed the peace," "laid down on the road," and "shouted slogans against the police; some of them threw stones at police." However, the Ministry of Justice department investigating police misconduct has begun collecting testimony and footage over allegations of police brutality.

    In Israel, the Toldos Avrohom Vitzchok sect is considered extremist, but not violent. Members rarely hold demonstrations, and don't call for attacks on military.

    Compulsory military service is a delicate issue in Israel, where all men and women over the age of 18 must serve two years and eight months, or two years, respectively. Ultra-Orthodox Jews oppose compulsory service, some arguing that their seminary studies are just as important to the community, while others believe that the Jewish state itself should cease to exist.

    • Members of the Israeli security forces drag an ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrator in an ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood of Jerusalem on September 17, 2017 during a protest against a court ruling that could require them to serve in the army like their secular counterparts
    • Israeli security forces remove Ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators from the road in an ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood of Jerusalem on September 17, 2017 as they protest against a court ruling that could require them to serve in the army like their secular counterparts
    • Israeli security forces remove ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators from the road in an ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood of Jerusalem on September 17, 2017 as they protest against a court ruling that could require them to serve in the army like their secular counterparts
    • Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men clash with police during a protest against the detention of a member of their community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem September 17, 2017
    • Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are sprayed with water during clashes with police at a protest against the detention of a member of their community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem September 17, 2017
    • Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men clash with police at a protest against the detention of a member of their community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem September 17, 2017
