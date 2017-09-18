Syrian Army Crosses Euphrates River East of Deir Ez-Zor as Part of Anti-Daesh Op

Syrian troops forced a crossing over the Euphrates river east of Deir ez-Zor on Monday as a part of an operation to clear the city's outskirts from Daesh terrorists, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The engineering divisions of the army established a pontoon bridge to assist the army in crossing the river to the northern outskirts of Deir ez-Zor, according to the correspondent.

Over the course of a few hours, the Syrian storm troops have managed to drive Daesh militants out of a number of villages near the city. The correspondent noted that terrorists were resisting fiercely during the offensive.

The Syrian army has destroyed several Daesh’s vehicles fitted with machine guns, killed and captivated over 10 militants.

Syrian forces have been on the offensive in the area around Deir ez-Zor over recent days following the successful operation to break through Daesh forces encircling the city.

On Sunday, the government forces cut off the main supply route to the areas held by terrorists near Deir ez-Zor by securing control over a strategic town located nearby.

Deir ez-Zor has been under Daesh's siege for some three years. In the beginning of September, the Syrian army finally lifted the blockade with the help of Russian aviation. The victory was a crucial step toward a complete defeat of Daesh on the Syrian territory, according to the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate.