Turkish Air Forces Kill 11 PKK Fighters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 11 militants from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were killed by the Turkish security forces in separate counter-terrorism operations in Turkey's southeast Siirt and Hakkari provinces, local media reported on Sunday citing military officials.

The Turkish Air Forces carried out airstrikes, killing at least seven PKK militants who were reportedly planning an attack on the Turkish military bases in the Eruh district of the Siirt province, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The media outlet added that four PKK militants were killed during a separate operation in the Hakkari province.

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed over a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members. Turkish forces are currently involved in anti-PKK raids across the country.