Turkey Dispatches 80 Military Vehicles to Border With Syria (PHOTOS)

The Turkish army has moved 80 military vehicles, including tanks, to the border with Syria, local media reported Sunday citing a military source.

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The vehicles were moved to the borderline near Turkish district of Iskenderun in the southern province of Hatay, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Turkish army also reportedly deployed on Saturday heavy equipment, medical trucks, and other military vehicles in the area.

​This is not the first time Turkey is sending military vehicles to the Syrian border.

Ankara has also sent ten trucks loaded with armored vehicles and artillery to reinforce its military presence in the country's province of Kilis, located in the immediate vicinity of the Turkey-Syria border.

Turkey has been boosting its military presence in the border area amid its struggle with Kurdish forces, including the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Ankara considers YPG to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a designated terrorist group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union. YPG controls Syria's northern region of Afrin, which borders Kilis.

In July, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik announced that Turkey might launch a military operation in Syria's north-western district of Afrin, which is currently under control of Kurdish-led armed groups that in the opinion of Ankara are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) banned in Turkey.