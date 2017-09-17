Register
08:23 GMT +317 September 2017
    Palestinian youths fly their kites during a Hamas-sponsored summer scout camp, in an event held as a show of support against Israeli security measures installing metal detectors at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, on the beach near the Israeli border fence, in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

    Hamas Agrees to Launch Talks With Fatah

    © AP Photo/ Adel Hana
    Middle East
    In 2007 a conflict between Fatah, then dominating party in Palestine, and Hamas led to the split of the Palestinian Authority and Hamas taking over the Gaza Strip. The decision of Hamas to finally hold negotiations with Fatah may indicate first steps towards reconciliation.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Palestinian movement of Hamas said it decided to dissolve its administrative committee and expressed readiness to launch talks with the Fatah movement, Hamas said in a statement.

    According to the statement, Hamas is also ready to hold general elections.

    Earlier this week, Hamas already showed its readiness to dissolve the committee and to transmit its powers to the unity government.

    Palestinian policemen loyal to Hamas stand guard as fuel tankers enter Gaza through the Rafah border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip June 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Hamas Considering Creation of 'Political Vacuum' to Set Military Rule in Gaza
    The conflict between Hamas and Fatah escalated in 2007, leading to a split and Hamas’ takeover of the Gaza Strip. Repeated attempts have been made by regional forces to achieve a reconciliation between the two parties, but all efforts have so far failed.

    In January, Fatah and Hamas agreed to form a unity government after a three-day talks in Moscow, however no further success has been achieved so far.

    In August, reports emerged that Hamas unveiled a new initiative aimed at reaching reconciliation with the Ramallah-based Fatah. The initiative reportedly envisaged the dissolution of Hamas’ administrative committee, established in March to coordinate the work of Gaza's public institutions. Fatah has repeatedly criticized the committee, claiming that it prevents the unity government from operating in the area.

