Hamas Agrees to Launch Talks With Fatah

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Palestinian movement of Hamas said it decided to dissolve its administrative committee and expressed readiness to launch talks with the Fatah movement, Hamas said in a statement.

According to the statement, Hamas is also ready to hold general elections.

Earlier this week, Hamas already showed its readiness to dissolve the committee and to transmit its powers to the unity government.

The conflict between Hamas and Fatah escalated in 2007, leading to a split and Hamas’ takeover of the Gaza Strip. Repeated attempts have been made by regional forces to achieve a reconciliation between the two parties, but all efforts have so far failed.

In January, Fatah and Hamas agreed to form a unity government after a three-day talks in Moscow, however no further success has been achieved so far.

In August, reports emerged that Hamas unveiled a new initiative aimed at reaching reconciliation with the Ramallah-based Fatah. The initiative reportedly envisaged the dissolution of Hamas’ administrative committee, established in March to coordinate the work of Gaza's public institutions. Fatah has repeatedly criticized the committee, claiming that it prevents the unity government from operating in the area.