03:51 GMT +317 September 2017
    Attacking ISIS positions near Deir ez-Zor

    US-Led Coalition Airstrikes Kill At Least 12 Civilians Near Syria's Deir ez-Zor

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    A Syrian state news agency reported that the airstrikes of the US-led coalition in Syria have claimed lives of 12 civilians.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 12 civilians were killed near the Syrian citiy of Deir ez-Zor by airstrikes that were carried out by the US-led coalition fighting against Daesh terrorist group in the country, local media reported on Saturday.

    According to the Syrian Sana news agency, the US-led coalition aircraft carried a series of strikes on residential neighborhoods in Al Mayadin city, located 29 miles southeast of  Deir ez-Zor. The attacks also targeted neighborhoods in the town of Mahkan near Al Mayadin city. Most of the victims were women and children.

    Smoke billows as Syrian government forces advance in Al-Shula on the southwestern outskirts of Deir Ezzor on September 8, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ George OURFALIAN
    US-Led Coalition Accuses Russia of Striking US-Backed Forces Near Deir ez-Zor
    The airstrikes reportedly caused damage to nearby houses and infrastructure.

    On Wednesday, media reported that 22 civilians in the Syrian cities of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor were killed by airstrikes of the US-led coalition.

    Although last week the three-year Daesh siege of the city of Deir ez-Zor was broken the fighting to fully liberate the area is still underway.

    The successful Deir ez-Zor operation was the biggest breakthrough against Daesh since the terrorist group first launched an offensive in the province. The terrorists had been blockading Deir ez-Zor since 2014, with food and other supplies only being airlifted into the city. The group also took control over a large swath of the province of Deir ez-Zor and cut off roads to government-held districts.

