21:47 GMT +316 September 2017
    Russian tactical group seen at Hmeimim aerodrome in Syria

    Russia Fighting Terrorists in Syria Not to Secure a Foothold in Region - Envoy

    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Middle East
    0 113 0 0

    Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev said in an interview on Saturday that Moscow seeks to restore peace, and not to gain influence in the region, by carrying out an operation in Syria.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow is conducting the operation in Syria not to consolidate its position in the Middle East, but to eliminate terrorist groups, which are potentially dangerous for Russia, Lavrentiev said Saturday.

    "I want to stress it again that what we are doing now, the Russian side, we are not pursuing any strategical goals to secure a foothold in the region [in Syria]," Lavrentiev told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

    Lavrentiev said that Russian observers had been stationed in the de-escalation zones in Syria's Eastern Ghouta and to the north of the Homs province.

    Troops of the Syrian 5th Army Corps join Syrian army units in the south of Deir ez-Zor following the breaking of the ISIL blockade at the main entrance to the city in the south
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Over 50 Syrian Opposition Fighters Defect to Government Army - Russian MoD
    Speaking about the fourth de-escalation zone in the Syrian province of Idlib, the official said that military police units or affiliated troops of the Turkish and Iranian Armed Forces will take part in observing the ceasefire in the province. Lavrientev added that the details of the deployment process and the positions of the observation posts will be defined in the near future at the expert level.

    Moscow hopes that the ceasefire regime in conflict-torn Syria will become impossible to reverse, the official noted, adding that the Syrian opposition sees Russia as a partner ready for a dialogue.

    "We hope that the ceasefire regime will become truly irreversible," Lavrentiev added.

    The Syrian civil war between the government forces and various opposition and militant groups has been raging since 2011. The international community has taken a number of actions aimed at the conflict settlement through talks on various platforms including those in Geneva and Astana. The sixth round of talks on the Syrian settlement in the Kazakh capital was held on Thursday and Friday.

