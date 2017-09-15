Macron Calls for Immediate Lifting of Traffic Embargo on Qatar - Elysee Palace

The French president has called the Arab states to lift an embargo on Qatar after the meeting with the Qatari emir.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French President Emmanuel Macron urged the Arab states to lift an embargo on Qatar, which harms the Qatari citizens, as soon as possible, the Elysee Palace said Friday in a press release.

Earlier in the day, Macron met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Paris.

"The President of the [French] Republic called for the lifting of the embargo, which harms the Qatari citizens, especially families and students, as soon as possible," the press release, issued after the meeting, read.

In early June, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates broke off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. The four Arab states also embargoed all sea, air and land routes to the small Gulf emirate, which affected mixed marriage families and students, residing in other Arab states.

Through Kuwait, which is acting as a mediator in the crisis, the four Arab states handed over an ultimatum containing 13 demands to Doha, but the country has refused to comply with them.