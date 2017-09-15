Daesh Claims Responsibility for Wednesday Stadium Explosion in Kabul - Reports

The Khaama Press news agency reported Friday that Daesh took responsibility for the explosion near a cricket stadium in Kabul that occurred on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Daesh has claimed responsibility for the explosion near a cricket stadium in Kabul that took place on Wednesday, local media reported Friday.

According to the Khaama Press news agency, Daesh militants issued a statement, saying that several intelligence officers were killed or injured in the blast, which did not correspond to the official information provided by the Afghan security forces, who said that only one security guard was among the victims.

The bomb was set off by a suicide attacker named Abbas Khurasani.

The explosion occurred at a checkpoint near the stadium. According to the Afghan security officials, the attack claimed the lives of three people, including one security personnel, and injured six others.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the simmering militant insurgency, including that of Daesh and Taliban, which is also outlawed in Russia. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have been conducting joint operations to combat terrorism across the country.