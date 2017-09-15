Car Bomb Blast Hits Romanian Troop Convoy in Southern Afghanistan

Taliban suicide bombs in Afghanistan reportedly hit an allied troop convoy near Kandahar.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An explosive device went off Friday near a convoy of Romanian troops in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, local media reported, citing sources.

A car bomb explosion occurred near the Kandahar Airport, injuring three Romanian servicemen, the TOLOnews broadcaster said.

Operation Resolute Support confirmed its servicemen were injured after an improvised explosive device hit their patrol convoy in Kandahar.

"A small number of Resolute Support service members were wounded today when a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device targeted their patrol in Kandahar," the mission said in a press release.

All of the injured service members were taken to the Kandahar Airfield hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Taliban has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

On August 22, the Taliban announced it would continue jihad in response to US President Donald Trump's decision to send more troops to Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. The instability has persisted in the country since the 2001 US-led invasion to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.