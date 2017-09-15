Register
15:06 GMT +315 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Kalibr cruise missiles hit banned terrorist group ISIS targets in Syria

    Bull's Eye: Russian Kalibr Missiles 'Destroy Daesh Defenses' in Deir Ez-Zor

    Russian Defence Ministry
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    31361170

    The destruction of Daesh positions by a salvo of Kalibr cruise missiles launched by two Russian submarines in the Mediterranean on Thursday contributed heavily to the Syrian Army’s efforts to liberate the Deir ez-Zor province, a military expert told Radio Sputnik.

    The missiles were fired from a submerged position by the submarines Veliky Novgorod and Kolpino from the Black Sea Fleet.

    They obliterated the terrorists’ command centers, communications lines and ammunition depots to the east of the city up to 650 kilometers (more than 400 miles) away.

    Kalibr cruise missile at Daesh facilities. (File)
    © Photo: Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
    Strike From the Deep: WATCH Russian Subs Annihilate Daesh With Kalibr Missiles
    “[Deir ez-Zor] had been besieged by Daesh for three years and all attempts to liberate it had previously failed. However, seven strikes by long-distance Kalibr missiles were enough to destroy the terrorists’ positions and leave dozens of them dead, thus making it easier for government forces to flush the rest of them out,” retired colonel and defense expert Viktor Litovkin said.

    On September 5, the Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Essen launched strikes with Kalibr cruise missiles on Daesh targets in Syria as part of an operation to free the city of Deir ez-Zor.

    That same day the Syrian Army, backed by the Russian Aerospace Forces, extricated the city.

    Syrian government forces are now continuing their advance while facing fierce resistance from the militants still holed up in Deir ez-Zor.

    “The Kalibrs are a high-precision weapon and their underwater launch from the Veliky Novgorod and Kolpino submarines attests to the high combat readiness of our sailors and the great efficiency of Russian-made missiles. [Thursday’s] strike has brought closer the day when Syria is liberated from terrorists of every hue who still remain there,” Litovkin added.

    Troops of the Syrian 5th Army Corps join Syrian army units in the south of Deir ez-Zor following the breaking of the ISIL blockade at the main entrance to the city in the south
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Syrian Army Breaks Daesh Resistance at Main Entrance to Deir ez-Zor (VIDEO)
    Kalibr missiles are able to hit objects at a distance of 2,600 kilometers (more than 1,600 miles) and can overcome any anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense system.

    When flying, they constantly change altitude and direction making their detection a nearly impossible task.

    The breach of the Deir ez-Zor blockade is an important landmark that will lead to the complete defeat of the most combat-effective formations of the Daesh terrorist group in Syria.

    Related:

    Strike From the Deep: WATCH Russian Subs Annihilate Daesh With Kalibr Missiles
    Russian Submarines Destroy Daesh Targets in Syria With Kalibr Cruise Missiles
    Tags:
    break of siege, Deir ez-Zor, army advance, Russian cruise missiles, strikes, Kalibr, Veliky Novgorod submarine, Kolpino submarine, Admiral Essen, Daesh, Syrian Armed Forces, Russian Navy, Russian Aerospace Forces, Viktor Litovkin, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Global Gun Store
    Global Gun Store
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok