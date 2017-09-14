Kazakhstan May Send Peacekeepers to Syria If Such Decision Made by UN

The Kazakh president told reporters that Kazakhstan may send peacekeepers to Syria if such decision would be made by the United Nations.

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Kazakhstan may send its peacekeepers to Syria if such decision would be made by the United Nations, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said Thursday.

"If the UN decides to send such forces [to Syria], then we, as members of the UN, may send our military to participate [in peacekeeping operations]," Nazarbayev told reporters, answering the question about the possibility of sending the peacekeeping forces of Kazakhstan to Syria.

According to the June 23 statement by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, an essential condition for considering the possibility of sending Kazakh peacekeepers to any hot spot in the world is the existence of a UN Security Council resolution and the corresponding mandate of the UN.

In June, the head of the defense committee of the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, Vladimir Shamanov, confirmed to Sputnik that Russia was holding talks with Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to send their servicemen to Syria.

However, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said that Astana was not negotiating the deployment of its military to Syria.

At the same time, Russia itself sent four battalions of the Russian military police formed in the Southern Military District to carry out tasks in the Syria de-escalation zones.