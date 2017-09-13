Register
00:26 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian humanitarian aid is distributed at Ras al-Bassit refugee camp

    Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria Supplies Relief Aid to Homs, Quneitra

    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 6410

    The Russian Reconciliation Center reports that humanitarian aid has been distributed in Syria's provinces of Homs and Quneitra.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry's center for reconciliation in Syria has distributed 420 food packages and more than 100 schoolbags in the provinces of Homs and Quneitra, the center said Wednesday.

    "The Russian Reconciliation Center held a humanitarian action in the Homs province. Citizens of Deir Baalba have received 420 sets of food products with wheat grits, flour, canned meat, and tea. Members of the National Reconciliation Committee jointly with the governor of the al-Quneitra province and officers of the Russian Reconciliation Centre held a humanitarian action devoted to the new study year. Pupils of Manal al-Ar School have received more than 100 backpacks with stationery," the center said in a statement.

    According to the statement, the school's management and students expressed their gratitude to the Russian side for its care.

    The First Humanitarian Corridor In Deir ez-Zor
    Youtube / Sputnik
    Three-Year-Long Siege Broken: First Humanitarian Aid Convoy Reaches Deir ez-Zor
    In addition, the center developed a recovery plan for priority infrastructure objects in the town of Jaba in Quneitra province, the statement pointed out.

    Russia and the international community have taken a number of steps to settle the Syrian conflict that has already caused a large-scale humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

    Within the framework of the settlement efforts the memorandum on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria was signed in Astana in May, with Russia, Iran and Turkey acting as the guarantors of the ceasefire regime.

    Related:

    Coalition Strikes Kill Over 20 Civilians in Syria's Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor - Reports
    UN Chief Hopes Syria's De-Escalation Zones to Become More Effective
    Iran Aims to Built Power Station in Syria's Latakia - Reports
    Russian MoD Sheds Light on Shoigu's Visit to Syria for Talks With Assad
    Daesh Resorts to Suicide Attack Tactics in Syria's Raqqa - SDF
    Tags:
    humanitarian aid, Russian Reconciliation Center, Russia, Homs, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Careful Erdogan
    Careful Erdogan
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok