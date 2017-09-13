Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria Supplies Relief Aid to Homs, Quneitra

The Russian Reconciliation Center reports that humanitarian aid has been distributed in Syria's provinces of Homs and Quneitra.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry's center for reconciliation in Syria has distributed 420 food packages and more than 100 schoolbags in the provinces of Homs and Quneitra, the center said Wednesday.

"The Russian Reconciliation Center held a humanitarian action in the Homs province. Citizens of Deir Baalba have received 420 sets of food products with wheat grits, flour, canned meat, and tea. Members of the National Reconciliation Committee jointly with the governor of the al-Quneitra province and officers of the Russian Reconciliation Centre held a humanitarian action devoted to the new study year. Pupils of Manal al-Ar School have received more than 100 backpacks with stationery," the center said in a statement.

According to the statement, the school's management and students expressed their gratitude to the Russian side for its care.

In addition, the center developed a recovery plan for priority infrastructure objects in the town of Jaba in Quneitra province, the statement pointed out.

Russia and the international community have taken a number of steps to settle the Syrian conflict that has already caused a large-scale humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

Within the framework of the settlement efforts the memorandum on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria was signed in Astana in May, with Russia, Iran and Turkey acting as the guarantors of the ceasefire regime.