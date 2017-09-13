Shoigu Conveys Putin’s Greetings on Lifting Deir Ez-Zor Siege to Assad

Syrian President Bashar Assad’s press service reports that Russian Defense Minister Shoigu has conveyed congratulations from President Putin on breaking Daesh siege of Deir ez-Zor.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during his meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus conveyed congratulations from Russian President Vladimir Putin on lifting the blockade around Syria’s eastern city of Deir ez-Zor, Assad’s press service said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Shoigu made a working visit to Damascus to discuss the Syrian conflict and issues of bilateral military cooperation with Assad.

"Shoigu conveyed congratulations from Vladimir Putin to Assad. The parties also discussed plans to continue fighting against Daesh terrorists, and cooperation between the Syrian army and Russia’s Aerospace Forces with the aim to completely liberating of Deir ez-Zor," the statement reads.

In addition, the sides stressed their commitment to continue and strengthen efforts in the fight against terrorism in all parts of Syria, according to the statement.

