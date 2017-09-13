East Jerusalem Man Accused of Raping American Tourist in Bethlehem

An Arab man from eastern Jerusalem has been arrested Monday on charges that he violently raped an American citizen staying in Israel on a tourist visa.

The suspect and the woman, both in their 20s, reportedly worked together in an orphanage in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. According to a police report, the incident occurred on the premises of the orphanage.

The young woman told investigators that the suspect snuck into the her room, locked the door and raped her. After the violent assault, she was evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police immediately began searching for the suspect who was residing in Bethlehem at the time of the alleged rape and arrested him on Monday.

On Tuesday, he was brought before a Jerusalem Magistrates' Court where judges ruled that he will remain in custody until Thursday.

The court also put out a gag order preventing the publication of the suspect's identity.