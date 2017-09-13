East Jerusalem Man Accused of Raping American Tourist in Bethlehem

The suspect and the woman, both in their 20s, reportedly worked together in an orphanage in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. According to a police report, the incident occurred on the premises of the orphanage.
Police immediately began searching for the suspect who was residing in Bethlehem at the time of the alleged rape and arrested him on Monday.
On Tuesday, he was brought before a Jerusalem Magistrates' Court where judges ruled that he will remain in custody until Thursday.
The court also put out a gag order preventing the publication of the suspect's identity.
All comments
Show new comments (0)