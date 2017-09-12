Register
21:50 GMT +312 September 2017
    A general view shows smoke billowing from Aleppo's thermal power plant after re-taking Syrian government forces re-took the area on the eastern outskirts of Syria's northern embattled city of Aleppo from Islamic State (IS) group fighters (File)

    Iran Aims to Built Power Station in Syria's Latakia - Reports

    © AFP 2017/ GEORGE OURFALIAN
    Middle East
    0 23420

    Iran reportedly intends to construct a 450 MW power plant in Syria's Latakia. The energy officials of both countries have signed a corresponding deal in Tehran.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran and Syria have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the electricity sector, providing for the construction of a power station in Syria's Latakia province, SANA news agency reported Tuesday.

    The total capacity of the future power generation station will be 450 MW.

    The memorandum also involves the establishment of five gas turbines, each with a capacity of 125 MW, in Baniyas, the assessment of the state of the thermal power plant in Aleppo, and the restoration of two power stations in the Deir ez-Zor and Homs provinces.

    Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Iran Installs Intel Devices in Syria to Track Terrorists Movements – Minister
    The deal was signed in Tehran by Syrian Electricity Minister Mohammad Zuhair Kharboutli and Iran’s Deputy Minister of Energy Sattar Mahmoudi.

    Iran has expressed its readiness to take part in the reconstruction of the Syrian electricity sector, which has been considerably damaged over the last several years.

    Syria has been in the state of civil war for over six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as the Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (al-Nusra Front), both of which are banned in Russia.

    The restoration of infrastructure in Syria became possible after the liberation of major militant strongholds, including Aleppo, and the most recent lifting of the siege of Deir ez-Zor as a result of military efforts taken by the Syrian army and its allies.

    In August, Iran's Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture expressed its willingness to help the development of Syria's businesses, as well as to assist Damascus in the implementation of its reconstruction initiatives across the country.

