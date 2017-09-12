About 15% of Syrian Territory Remains to be Liberated From Terrorists

About 15 percent of the Syrian territory remains to be liberated from terrorists, according to the Russian Armed Forces Group in the country.

Some 15 percent of the Syrian territory is yet to be liberated to completely destroy terrorists in the country, Lt. Gen. Alexander Lapin, chief of staff of the Russian Armed Forces group in Syria, told reporters Tuesday.

"At present, 85 percent of the Syrian territory has been liberated from the militants of illegal armed formations. About 27 square kilometers [10,424 square miles] of Syrian territory remains to be liberated until the complete annihilation of the Daesh terrorists group [ISIS/ISIL/IS outlawed in Russia]," Lapin said.

He added that the operation to destroy Daesh and the Nusra Front (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia) in Syria would continue "until their complete and guaranteed elimination."