Syrian Army Completing Operation to Defeat Daesh in Deir ez-Zor - Russian MoD

The operation to fully liberate Deir ez-Zor is still underway with the Syrian army fighting Daesh terrorists in the southern part of the city, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) — The Syrian government troops are completing the operation to defeat Daesh terrorist group (ISIS, banned in Russia) in Deir ez-Zor, Lt. Gen. Alexander Lapin, chief of staff of the Russian Armed Forces group in Syria, told reporters Tuesday.

"Currently, the operation to liberate the city continues. The Syrian troops are fighting a Daesh unit that blocked the northern and southern quarters of Deir ez-Zor," Lapin said.

Over 450 Daesh terrorists, 5 tanks and 42 pickup trucks with large-caliber machine guns had been destroyed in the operation to liberate Deir ez-Zor, he said.

Last week has marked the lifting of three-year Daesh's siege of the city of Deir ez-Zor and the liberation of a local airfield , which had kept more than 1,000 Syrian troops locked in since January. However, the fighting to fully liberate the area is still underway.

The successful Deir ez-Zor operation was the biggest breakthrough against Daesh since the terrorist group first launched an offensive in the province. The terrorists had been blockading Deir ez-Zor since 2014, with food and other supplies only being airlifted into the city. The group also took control over a large swath of the province of Deir ez-Zor and cut off roads to government-held districts.