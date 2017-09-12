Syrian Armed Opposition to Actively Take Part in 6th Round of Astana Talks

Kazakh Foreign Minister says that members of the Syrian armed opposition will take part in the next round of the Syrian settlement talks in Astana.

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The representatives of the Syrian armed opposition will actively participate in the upcoming sixth round of the talks on the Syrian settlement, which will be held in the Kazakhstan's capital of Astana, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said Tuesday.

"Representatives of the Syrian armed opposition have made official requests to Kazakhstan's consulates asking for entrance visas. This means that representatives of the Syrian armed opposition will actively participate in the next round, like the last time," the foreign minister told reporters.

According to Abdrakhmanov, groups that represent the Southern Front will participate in the sixth round, as well as other groups, which had been part of the Astana talks since their beginning.

"The Jordanian side will also participate as an observer and will be represented by highly placed officials from their external affairs departments," the minister said.