Syrian Armed Opposition to Actively Take Part in 6th Round of Astana Talks

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The representatives of the Syrian armed opposition will actively participate in the upcoming sixth round of the talks on the Syrian settlement, which will be held in the Kazakhstan's capital of Astana, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said Tuesday.
"Representatives of the Syrian armed opposition have made official requests to Kazakhstan's consulates asking for entrance visas. This means that representatives of the Syrian armed opposition will actively participate in the next round, like the last time," the foreign minister told reporters.
"The Jordanian side will also participate as an observer and will be represented by highly placed officials from their external affairs departments," the minister said.
