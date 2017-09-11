Ten Commanders of Illegal Armed Groups in Syria Join Government Forces - MoD

The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that ten commanders of illegal armed formations had come over to the side of the Syrian government forces.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ministry said the agreement with the commanders was reached at the hands the Russian reconciliation center in Syria.

The news comes in the wake of reports that a US Air Force aircraft had evacuated a group of nearly two dozen Daesh field commanders and militants from Deir ez-Zor, eastern Syria last month.

© AFP 2017/ RAMI AL-SAYED Lavrov Blasts US-Led Coalition for Trying to Protect Nusra Front in Syria

The report on the alleged US operation to rescue Daesh in Deir ez-Zor commanders has led Russian experts to call on President Trump to comment directly on the claims, and to ignore any CIA or Pentagon commentary.

The Russian military has been fighting terrorist groups in Syria since 2015. Earlier in September, the Russian general staff said that the ongoing operation in Syria will continue until the terrorists from the Nusra Front and Daesh are completely eliminated.