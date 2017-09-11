Register
18:32 GMT +311 September 2017
    A member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division walks past an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul, Iraq June 12, 2017

    Iraqi Army Has Recaptured 90% of Territory Once Held by Daesh Terrorists

    © REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis
    Middle East
    According to a spokesman for Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi's office, Iraqi government forces have recaptured over 90 percent of the territory which had been occupied by Daesh terrorists.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Iraqi government forces have regained control over 90 percent of the land that had been occupied by the internationally-condemned terrorist group Daesh (ISIS), Saad Hadithi, a spokesman for Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi's office, said Monday.

    "The situation has changed significantly. From the defense of Baghdad and the southern provinces we have switched to advancing and have begun to liberate the cities and regions one by one, despite our limited defense capabilities in comparison to the period before the government formation. These are Iraqi soldiers from various units. They are ready to put a decisive end to terrorism, having regained 90 percent of territories which had been under the terrorists' control. The final victory is at hand," Hadithi said as quoted by the Prime Minister's press service in the statement.

    Smoke rises during clashes between joint troop of Iraqi army and Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) against the Islamic State militants in Tal Afar, Iraq August 26, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Thaier Al-Sudani
    Iraqi Foreign Minister Says Army Liberated 70% of Tal Afar From Daesh
    The Iraqi army has lost a portion of its weapons and equipment after an advance by the Daesh militants, the spokesman added.

    According to government data, over 2.2 million refugees have returned to the Iraqi regions which have been liberated from the terrorists.

    In 2014, Daesh seized large territories in northern and western parts of Iraq, which provoked a new wave of violence and instability in the country. Iraqi government troops have managed to recapture most of that territory, including the cities of Tal Afar and Mosul. In recent days, the army has been conducting massive airstrikes on terrorist positions in the city of Hawijah in the Kirkuk province, which is defended by up to 2,000 Daesh terrorists, according to the Iraqi military.

    Tags:
    territory, Daesh, Iraqi Army, Haider al-Abadi, Iraq
    Ok